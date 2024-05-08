IBM, a global provider of hybrid cloud and AI, and SAP SE, a supplier of applications, technology and services, have recently announced their intention to work together on developing new generative AI capabilities and specialized cloud solutions.IBM claims that the collaborative approach to generative AI, which is based on an open ecosystem, trust, and purpose-built models, will better equip clients to improve their business outcomes. The progression of this partnership is likely to ensure mutual customers can reach unprecedented levels by harnessing innovation through cloud, data, and business AI.IBM has an intention to create prescriptive industry value maps, and clients will have complete access to the novel AI solutions via the global IBM Innovation Studios and SAP Experience Center locations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com