Iceland Consumer Price Inflation Increases In March

Iceland’s consumer price inflation rose in March, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in March, following a 4.1 percent increase in February.

Excluding housing cost, inflation was 4.8 percent in March.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.49 percent in March, after a 0.69 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for owner occupied housing increased by 0.9 percent in March and prices for petrol and diesel oil grew 4.0 percent.

Another data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 6.3 percent annually in February, after a 6.9 percent increase in January.

On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 0.5 percent in February, after a 1.8 percent rise in the preceding month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate decreased to a seasonally adjusted 6.4 percent in February from 8.2 percent in January.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 13,100 in February from 16,600 in the previous month.

Employment rate rose to 72.4 percent in February from 71.9 percent in the preceding month.

