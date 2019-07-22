Iceland Inflation At 4-Month Low

Iceland’s consumer price inflation slowed to the lowest level in four months in July, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.1 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.3 percent rise in June.

The latest inflation was the slowest since March, when it was 2.9 percent.

Excluding housing cost, inflation was 2.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in July, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in June.

International air fares increased by 6.3 percent and prices hotels and restaurants rose by 1.9 percent.

Prices of clothing and footwear declined by 11.2 percent and those of furniture decreased by 9.2 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com