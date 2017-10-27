Iceland Inflation At 6-Month High

Iceland’s consumer price inflation accelerated in October to the highest level in six months, after easing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in October, faster than September’s 1.4 percent rise.

Moreover, the latest inflation was the highest since April, when prices had risen the same 1.9 percent.

The consumer price index less housing cost fell 2.3 percent annually in October, while it increased 0.6 percent from the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent from September, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.

