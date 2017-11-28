Iceland Inflation Eases In November

Iceland’s consumer price inflation eased in November after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 1.9 percent rise in October.

The consumer price index less housing cost fell 2.3 percent annually in November and it dropped 0.49 percent from the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.2 percent from October, when it increased by 0.5 percent.

