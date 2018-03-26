Iceland Inflation Highest Since Jan 2014

Iceland’s consumer price inflation accelerated to the highest level in more than four years in March, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Monday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 2.3 percent rise in February.

Moreover, this was the strongest inflation since January 2014, when prices had grown 3.1 percent.

The consumer price index less housing cost fell 0.3 percent annually in March, while it increased 0.4 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable pace of 0.6 percent in March.

