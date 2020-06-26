Iceland Inflation Steady In June

Iceland’s consumer price inflation remained stable in June, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, the same rate as seen in May. In April, inflation was 2.2 percent.

Excluding housing cost, inflation was 2.7 percent in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in June, following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Owner occupied housing cost rose 0.4 percent monthly in June, and prices for food and drinks increased 1.0 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com