Iceland Inflation Steady In June

Iceland’s consumer price inflation remained stable in June, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.
The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, the same rate as seen in May. In April, inflation was 2.2 percent.
Excluding housing cost, inflation was 2.7 percent in June.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in June, following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.
Owner occupied housing cost rose 0.4 percent monthly in June, and prices for food and drinks increased 1.0 percent.
