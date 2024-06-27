As of June 2024, Iceland’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a significant decline, bringing the inflation rate down to 5.8%, according to data updated on June 27, 2024. This marks a decrease from May 2024, where the CPI rate stood at 6.2%.In a year-over-year comparison, the recent figures reflect a promising trend toward stabilizing prices within the Icelandic economy. The CPI measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a market basket of goods and services, making it a crucial indicator of inflation.This reduction is seen as a positive development by analysts, who believe it could signify the beginning of a more stabilized economic environment in Iceland. Economists will be closely monitoring the upcoming months to determine if this trend continues, providing further evidence of economic recovery and controlled inflation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com