Ideal Power Inc., a high-profile renewable energy company, recently revealed the pricing details of its underwritten public offering: two million shares of common stock at a cost of $7.50 each.On Monday, Ideal Power's stock closed at a price of $8.15, a decrease of $1.19 or 12.69%. In after-hours trading, the stock's value saw a further negligible drop of $0.01 or 0.12%.Additionally, Ideal Power has allowed the underwriting entity a flexible 30-day window to acquire an extra 300,000 shares of common stock, provided it's done under similar terms and conditions. Ideal Power anticipates the completion of this offering by March 28, 2024.For this strategic initiative, Titan Partners Group – a division of American Capital Partners – is serving as the sole book-running manager. Ideal Power estimates that the overall proceeds from the offering will be around $15 million, taking into account the deductions for underwriting discounts, commissions and other related costs to be covered by the company.The company intends to allocate the net proceeds from this offering to meet its general corporate requirements and enhance its working capital reserves.