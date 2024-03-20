Idorsia Ltd has reported that the FDA approved their drug, TRYVIO, for the treatment of hypertension. This particular drug is intended to be used in conjunction with other antihypertensive medications, aiming to help lower blood pressure in adult patients whose conditions are not adequately managed with other treatments. The company’s target is to make TRYVIO available to the numerous patients in the US who are not well controlled with alternative drugs by the second half of 2024.TRYVIO marks a milestone as it’s the first oral antihypertensive treatment that employs a new therapeutic pathway approved in almost 40 years. However, it should be noted that access to TRYVIO is limited, as it is only available through a restricted program known as the TRYVIO REMS.For more health news and updates, make sure to visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com