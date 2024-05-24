American e-commerce platform iFixit has ended its self-repair agreement with Samsung (SMSN.L), citing several disagreements.The agreement, signed in 2022, was originally designed to enable users to access Samsung’s official repair kits and guides, allowing them to repair their devices themselves instead of discarding them.However, conflicts arose due to Samsung’s stringent repair policies and costly spare parts for Galaxy smartphones.iFixit raised concerns that it was permitted to sell only “seven Samsung parts per repair shop per quarter,” and highlighted that “the design of Samsung’s Galaxy devices remained frustratingly glued together, forcing us to sell batteries and screens in pre-glued bundles that increased the cost.””Samsung does not seem interested in enabling repair at scale,” iFixit CEO and co-founder Kyle Wiens told The Verge.According to a report by 404 Media, customers wishing to purchase genuine Samsung spare parts must submit their name, contact details, home address, IMEI number, and defect details for each repair.”We do not require this information for any other partnerships, and do not share customer information with any other OEM,” argued Wiens.Additionally, Samsung prohibits third-party service providers from repairing the mainboard. If a repair service provider discovers a third-party spare part in a device, they must immediately disassemble the smartphone and report the incident to Samsung.Despite the termination, iFixit will continue to offer genuine Samsung smartphone spare parts until June 2024.Commenting on the termination of the deal, Samsung stated, “We’re proud of the work we’ve done together with iFixit. We can’t comment further on partnership details at this time,” as reported by The Verge.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com