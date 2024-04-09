Illumina, Inc., has announced on Tuesday that their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Joydeep Goswami, has made the decision to leave the company. He will, however, continue to serve an advisory role until June 30 to assist with the transition of two new major executive appointments.Joining Illumina’s executive management team is Ankur Dhingra, who will take over as the new Chief Financial Officer. In this position, Dhingra will oversee a number of areas, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, investor relations, internal auditing, tax, and treasury operations. Prior to this appointment, Dhingra served as the CFO at Summit Therapeutics Inc., as well as CAREDx, Inc. He also amassed over 18 years of experience at Agilent Technologies, where his most recent role was VP of Investor Relations.Additionally, Jakob Wedel has been appointed as the Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. Wedel joined the Illumina team in November of 2023, initially serving as CEO Chief of Staff, where he played a significant role in leading strategic transformation initiatives.In terms of financial projections, the company confirmed their previously announced guidance for the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and the full year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com