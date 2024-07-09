Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Fluent BioSciences, a pioneering company in single-cell technology.”The integration of Fluent BioSciences into Illumina significantly expands our capabilities, supporting a crucial growth area and advancing our multiomics strategy,” stated Steven Barnard, Chief Technology Officer of Illumina. “Single-cell research offers vast potential for new discoveries, and Fluent’s innovative, accessible, and flexible single-cell methodology will expedite our delivery of comprehensive multiomics solutions for our customers.”Fluent’s technology for single-cell analysis removes the need for intricate, costly instruments and microfluidic consumables.The acquisition was finalized on July 9, 2024, and was financed through Illumina’s available cash reserves.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com