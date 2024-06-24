Illumina Inc. (ILMN) announced on Monday the successful completion of the spin-off of GRAIL.This significant milestone is in line with Illumina’s previously disclosed plans to divest GRAIL, transitioning it into an independent, publicly traded company. GRAIL is set to commence regular trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GRAL” starting Tuesday, June 25.”With the completion of the spin-off of GRAIL, we have achieved our goal of divesting GRAIL in a manner that allows its breakthrough technology to continue benefiting patients,” said Jacob Thaysen, CEO of Illumina. “Illumina will retain a minority stake of 14.5% in the company. GRAIL plays a critical role in the fight against cancer, and though it is no longer part of Illumina, we remain confident in its future. We will continue to support GRAIL with our sequencing technology, end-to-end workflows, and suite of services.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com