Immuron (IMRN) announced the submission of a pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) application to the FDA regarding IMM-529. This therapy is under development as a supplementary treatment used in conjunction with standard antibiotics for the prevention and/or treatment of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections.Based in Australia, Immuron is a biopharmaceutical firm specializing in the development and commercialization of orally administered targeted polyclonal antibodies aimed at combating infectious diseases. The company has formed a partnership with Dr. Dena Lyras and her research team at Monash University in Australia to advance the development of vaccines that enable the production of bovine colostrum-derived antibodies.