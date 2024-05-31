Positive sentiment towards the Brazilian Real (BRL) is growing amongst speculators, as evidenced by the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Updated on May 31, 2024, the speculative net positions for the BRL have shown a notable improvement.The previous indicator had stopped at a net short position of -37.7K. However, the most recent figures indicate a slight alleviation in bearishness, with the net position now standing at -36.6K. This change suggests that while speculators are still short on BRL, there is a cautious shift towards a more positive outlook.Market analysts attribute this subtle optimism to improving economic indicators from Brazil, coupled with a better-than-expected performance of key sectors such as commodities and energy. The lessening of net short positioning could signal a potential trend reversal if the economic conditions continue to stabilize in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com