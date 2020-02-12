India CPI Inflation Accelerates In January

India’s consumer price inflation accelerated in January, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 7.59 percent year-on-year after a 7.35 percent increase in December. Economists had forecast 7.40 percent inflation.

In January 2019, inflation was 1.97 percent.

The food price inflation slowed to 13.63 percent from 14.19 percent in the previous month. In the food and beverages group, prices for vegetables jumped 50.19 percent from the same month last year.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices decreased 0.13 percent and food prices fell 1.22 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com