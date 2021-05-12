India Industrial Production Rebounds More Than Expected

India’s industrial production grew strongly in March, after a sharp fall in the previous month, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed Wednesday.

The industrial production index climbed 22.4 percent year-on-year, which was faster than the 17.6 percent growth economists had forecast.

In February, industrial production decreased 3.7 percent from a year ago.

In the same month last year, production dropped 18.7 percent.

Manufacturing output jumped 25.8 percent from a year ago and mining production climbed 6.1 percent. Electricity output rose 22.5 percent.

During the April to March year-to-date period, industrial production decreased 8.6 percent and manufacturing output fell 9.8 percent.

