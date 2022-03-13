India Industrial Production Rises Less Than Expected

India’s industrial production grew less than expected in January, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed Friday.

The industrial production index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year, while economists had forecast a 1.5 percent gain.

In the same month last year, output shrank 0.6 percent.

The December growth was revised to 0.7 percent from 0.4 percent.

In January, manufacturing grew 1.1 percent year-on-year, mining production rose 2.8 percent and electricity output increased 0.9 percent.

In the April to January period, industrial production rose 13.7 percent from a year ago.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com