India’s consumer price inflation accelerated further in May, in line with economists’ expectations, figures from the National Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.
The consumer price index rose 3.05 percent year-on-year in May after a 2.99 percent increase in April, which was revised from 2.92 percent.
In May 2018, inflation was 4.87 percent.
Food price inflation accelerated to 1.83 percent from 1.10 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, the CPI 0.57 percent in May and food prices grew 1.24 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India cut the key interest rate by a quarter basis point this month, the third in a row, to its lowest level since 2010 and tweaked its monetary policy stance to accommodative from neutral.
Considering the impact of rate cuts and expectations of a normal monsoon, the bank revised down the path of CPI inflation to 3.0-3.1 percent for the first half of the fiscal 2020 and to 3.4-3.7 percent for the second half.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. CPI - June 12, 2019
- India Inflation Accelerates Further - June 12, 2019
- *India Apr Industrial Production Up 3.4% On Year, Consensus 1.2% - June 12, 2019