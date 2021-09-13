India Inflation Slows In August

India’s inflation slowed in August, defying expectations for stability, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed Monday.

The consumer price index rose 5.30 percent year-on-year following a 5.59 percent climb in July. Economists had forecast 5.60 percent inflation.

In the same month of 2020, inflation was 6.69 percent.

The consumer food price index rose 3.11 percent annually after a 3.96 percent increase in the previous month.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.25 percent, while the CFPI decreased 0.12 percent.

Among the main components, the biggest annual increase of 12.95 percent was registered for the fuel and light group. Food and beverages prices rose 3.80 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com