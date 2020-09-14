India Inflation Slows Unexpectedly

India’s consumer price inflation slowed slightly in August, defying expectations for a modest acceleration, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 6.69 percent year-on-year following a 6.73 percent increase in July. Economists had forecast 6.85 percent inflation.

The food price inflation eased to 9.05 percent from 9.27 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.52 percent and the food price index climbed 0.70 percent in August.

As various pandemic related restrictions were gradually lifted and nonessential activities started resuming operations, availability of price data has also improved, the statistical office said.

