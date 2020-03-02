Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / India Manufacturing Growth Eases In February

India Manufacturing Growth Eases In February

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

India’s manufacturing sector growth slowed in February, amid further gains in factory orders, output and exports, but fractional job creation, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The headline IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, decreased to 54.5 in February from 55.3 in January. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Manufacturing production rose in February as firms reacted positively to new business gains and favorable market conditions. Growth was led by consumer goods makers and intermediate goods producers.

New orders rose sharply in February and exports contributed to the growth in total sales, with Indian companies logging the second strongest in international demand for their goods since November 2018.

The hiring activity was restricted in February, and the latest increase in jobs was the weakest in three months.

Input buying increased in February and the stocks of purchase continued to expand at the quickest in nearly three-and-a-half years. Stock of finished goods declined as inventories were used to meet the requirements.

On the price front, input costs increased moderately in February and selling prices rose modestly.

Pressure on the capacity of manufacturers and their suppliers was less, with vendor performance and backlogs increasing fractionally in February.

“However, alarm bells are ringing for Indian goods producers as the COVID-19 outbreak poses threats to exports and supply chains,” Pollyanna de Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit, said.

“Businesses became less confident about the year-ahead outlook for output, in turn restricting hiring activity.”

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.