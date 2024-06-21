In June, India’s private sector activity expanded at an accelerated pace, driven by growth in both the manufacturing and services sectors, according to flash survey data from S&P Global released on Friday.The preliminary data showed the HSBC Composite Output Index rose to 60.9 in June, up from 60.5 in May. An index score above 50 signifies sector expansion.Growth in June was more pronounced among goods producers compared to service providers.The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased to 58.5 in June, from 57.5 in the previous month, with advancements observed across all five of its sub-components.The Services PMI saw a slight rise, reaching 60.4 in June from 60.2 in May.Private sector output surged significantly in June, buoyed by strong demand and new business gains. The increase in new orders was notable among both goods producers and service providers.New export demand also remained robust, with significant gains reported from regions including Africa, Asia, Australia, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.Total employment within the private sector continued to climb in June to clear backlogs and meet rising production demands. Moreover, the pace of job creation was the highest it had been in over 18 years.On the inflation front, input cost pressures for private sector companies continued to rise in June, attributed to higher labor and material costs. However, the rate of inflation eased compared to May. Firms persisted in raising their selling prices during June.Looking forward, business confidence remained optimistic as private sector firms in India expect successful marketing efforts and sustained positive demand momentum.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com