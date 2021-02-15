India Wholesale Price Inflation Increases In January

India’s wholesale prices increased in January, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Monday.
The wholesale price index rose 2.03 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.22 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 1.3 percent rise.
The primary articles price index declined 2.24 percent annually in January, following a 1.61 percent growth in the previous month.
Food prices dropped to 0.26 percent in January, after a 0.92 percent rise in the previous month.
Fuel and power prices declined 4.78 percent in January, following a 8.72 percent fall in the prior month.
Prices of manufactured products grew 5.13 percent in January, following a 4.24 percent gain in the previous month.
The final wholesale prices rose 2.29 percent in January.
