India Wholesale Price Inflation Increases In January

India’s wholesale prices increased in January, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index rose 2.03 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.22 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 1.3 percent rise.

The primary articles price index declined 2.24 percent annually in January, following a 1.61 percent growth in the previous month.

Food prices dropped to 0.26 percent in January, after a 0.92 percent rise in the previous month.

Fuel and power prices declined 4.78 percent in January, following a 8.72 percent fall in the prior month.

Prices of manufactured products grew 5.13 percent in January, following a 4.24 percent gain in the previous month.

The final wholesale prices rose 2.29 percent in January.

