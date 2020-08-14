India Wholesale Prices Decline Slows In July

India’s wholesale prices declined at a softer pace in July, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Friday.

The wholesale price index declined 0.58 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.81 percent decrease in June. Economists had expected a 1.0 percent fall.

The primary articles price index rose 0.63 percent annually in July, after a 1.21 percent fall in the previous month.

Food price inflation increased to 4.08 percent in July, while prices for non-food articles declined 3.57 percent.

Fuel and power prices decreased 9.84 percent in July, following a 13.6 percent fall in the prior month.

Prices of manufactured products grew 0.51 in July, following a 0.08 percent rise in the previous month.

The final wholesale prices declined 3.37 percent in May.

