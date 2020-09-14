India Wholesale Prices Rise In August

India’s wholesale prices grew in August, after declining in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index rose 0.16 percent year-on-year in August, after a 0.58 percent decrease in July. Economists had expected a 0.27 percent fall.

The primary articles price index rose 1.60 percent annually in August, after a 0.63 percent increase in the previous month.

Food price inflation slowed to 4.07 percent in August from 4.32 percent.

Fuel and power prices decreased 9.68 percent in July, following a 9.84 percent fall in the prior month.

Prices of manufactured products grew 1.27 percent in August, after a 0.51 percent gain in the previous month.

The final wholesale prices declined 1.81 percent in June.

