Indian Rupee Drops To 2-week Low Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee slipped against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Thursday amid weak global cues, as worried about an outbreak of coronavirus intensified.

The rupee declined to a 2-week low of 71.28 against the greenback from Wednesday’s closing value of 71.04. The rupee may find downside target around the 73.00 mark.

