Indian Rupee Falls To 10-day Low Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. dollar in the evening session on Thursday, as rising coronavirus cases in the country and the economic impact of an extended lockdown weighed on the currency.

A broad strength in the U.S. dollar also pushed down the currency.

Investors fear that the Indian economy is heading for its first full-year contraction in more than four decades after the government extended the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days, affecting over 12,000 people.

The rupee fell to a 10-day low of 76.46 against the greenback from Wednesday’s closing value of 76.04. Immediate support for the rupee is seen around the 77.00 region.

