Indian Rupee Hits 2-day High Versus U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee climbed against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Friday, as regional shares advanced, tracking positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 282.29 points, or 0.65 percent, at 43,882, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 87.35 points, or 0.68 percent, to 12,859.
The rupee gained to a 2-day high of 74.01 against the greenback from Thursday’s closing value of 74.05. The rupee is likely to challenge resistance around the 72.00 level.
