Indian Rupee Hits 6-day High Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee advanced against the U.S. dollar in the evening session on Thursday, as oil prices fell following an official data showing a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude oil inventories.

Data from the Energy Information Administration showed that crude stocks rose by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended October 22, up from expectations for a gain of 1.9 million barrels.

The Indian rupee touched a 6-day high of 74.78 against the greenback, from a 2-day low of 75.13 seen in morning deals. The pair had closed Wednesday’s trading at 75.01. Next key resistance for the Indian rupee is likely seen around the 73.00 region.

