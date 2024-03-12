India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of February 2024 showed a slight decrease compared to the previous month. According to the latest data released on March 12, 2024, the CPI reached 5.09%, down from 5.1% in January 2024. The comparison was made on a year-over-year basis, indicating a subtle shift in inflation levels.The CPI is a key indicator of inflation that measures the average change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services over time. Despite the minor drop in February, the CPI in India remains relatively stable, reflecting steady consumer price levels over the past year.Economists and policymakers will continue to monitor the CPI closely as it provides valuable insights into the country’s economic health and helps guide monetary policy decisions. The latest data suggests that inflationary pressures in India are holding steady, providing some reassurance to both consumers and investors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com