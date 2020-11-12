Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / India's Economy Entered Recession In Sep Qtr: RBI Bulletin

India's Economy Entered Recession In Sep Qtr: RBI Bulletin

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

India’s economy is likely to have entered a technical recession in the first half of the financial year 2020-21 for the first time in its history, the central bank said Wednesday.

In the monthly bulletin, the Reserve Bank of India said the economy contracted 8.6 percent in the quarter ended September. With the second consecutive fall in gross domestic product, the economy entered a technical recession in the September quarter.

Ahead of the official release of quarterly accounts, based on ‘nowcast’ method, RBI researchers said the economy rebounded sharply in June with the reopening of the economy, with industry normalizing faster than contact-intensive service sectors, pointing to a short-lived contraction.

According to the preliminary estimates, household financial savings jumped to 21.4 percent of GDP in the June quarter due to the reduction in discretionary expenditure and the surge in precautionary savings.

Researchers said incoming data for the month of October have brightened the near-term outlook for the Indian economy and stirred up consumer and business confidence. However, there are formidable downside risks that confront the path of recovery.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.