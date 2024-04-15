In a positive sign for the Indian economy, the country’s exports in March 2024 showed growth compared to the previous month. According to recent data released on 15 April 2024, India’s exports reached 41.68 billion USD in March, up from 41.4 billion USD in February. This increase indicates a positive trend in the country’s international trade performance.The rise in exports is a promising development for India, highlighting its competitiveness in the global market despite economic challenges. The latest figures suggest that Indian businesses are finding opportunities to expand their reach and boost overseas sales. As the country continues to navigate the evolving economic landscape, the growth in exports could contribute to overall economic stability and resilience.The data update provides valuable insights for policymakers, economists, and investors as they assess India’s economic performance and outlook. With the export sector showing signs of growth, attention will be on how this momentum can be sustained in the coming months to support India’s economic recovery and growth trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com