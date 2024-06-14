India’s export sector has shown a significant upturn in May 2024, reaching $38.13 billion, as per the latest data updated on 14 June 2024. This marks a substantial increase from April 2024, when exports were recorded at $34.99 billion.The impressive growth in May suggests strong performance across key sectors, driven by increased demand in international markets and robust government policies promoting trade. The jump from April to May represents a notable boost for the Indian economy, illustrating resilience and a positive trajectory amid global economic uncertainties.Analysts attribute this surge to several factors, including the easing of supply chain issues, a favorable trade environment, and strategic market expansions. India’s commitment to enhancing its export capabilities continues to yield positive results, positioning the country as a formidable player on the global trade stage.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com