India's foreign exchange reserves have risen to $642.63 billion, according to the latest data updated on March 29, 2024. This marks an increase from the previous recorded indicator of $642.49 billion. The rise in foreign exchange reserves signals India's strengthening position in terms of its ability to meet external obligations and maintain stability in the foreign exchange market. The steady growth in reserves reflects positively on India's economic prospects and resilience in the face of global uncertainties, positioning the country as a key player in the international financial landscape.