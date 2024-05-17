In a notable uptick, India’s foreign exchange reserves have risen to $644.15 billion, as reported on May 17, 2024. This represents a modest increase from the previous figure of $641.59 billion.The data, revealed by sources within the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), highlights how the country remains bolstered by strong inflows, potentially helping to cushion the economy against global financial volatility.Experts suggest that this steady rise from previous figures might be attributed to favorable trade balances and positive foreign investment inflows, underpinning India’s economic resilience. In a world where currency fluctuations and economic uncertainties dominate headlines, India’s growing forex reserves are a reassuring sign of stability for investors and policymakers alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com