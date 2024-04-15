In March 2024, India experienced a significant decrease in imports, dropping to $57.28 billion from the previous month’s figure of $60.11 billion in February 2024. This data, last updated on 15th April 2024, indicates a notable shift in the country’s import activities. The decline in imports could have various implications for India’s economy, affecting trade balances, domestic market availability of goods, as well as impacting industries reliant on foreign imports. Analysts and policymakers will likely monitor these developments closely to assess the broader economic impact and potential strategies moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com