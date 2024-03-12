India’s industrial production remained stable in January 2024, according to recent data released on 12 March 2024. The current indicator for industrial production in January 2024 stood at 3.8%, the same as the previous indicator in December 2023. This data was provided in a Year-over-Year comparison, where the actual change is compared to the same month a year ago.Despite global economic uncertainties and fluctuations, India’s industrial sector has shown resilience and maintained consistent growth in production. This stability in industrial output signifies a steady pace of manufacturing and production activities in the country, contributing to the overall economic growth and performance.Investors and analysts are closely monitoring India’s industrial production figures as they are key indicators of the country’s economic health and performance. The stable industrial production numbers in January 2024 reflect a positive outlook for India’s industrial sector amidst ongoing economic challenges globally.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com