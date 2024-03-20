The M3 Money Supply in India has seen an increase, reaching 11.3% in the latest update as of 20th March 2024. The previous indicator had stopped at 10.9%. The M3 Money Supply is a key economic indicator that measures the total supply of money in an economy, including cash, checking account deposits, and other highly liquid assets. This increase in the money supply could indicate potential inflationary pressures in the Indian economy, as more money is available for spending and investing. Investors and policymakers will closely monitor this data to assess its impact on economic stability and future monetary policy decisions in India.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com