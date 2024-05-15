India’s M3 money supply has seen an uptick, reaching 11.1% as of May 15, 2024. This marks a modest increase from the previous figure of 10.9%, reflecting ongoing dynamics in the country’s monetary landscape.The M3 money supply, often referred to as broad money, includes cash, deposits, and other liquid assets within the economy. It is a crucial indicator for gauging liquidity and potential inflationary pressures. The 0.2% increase suggests that there may be incremental growth in overall economic activity or changes in the banking sector’s ability to extend credit.Economists and market analysts will be closely examining this shift. While a higher M3 supply can signal increased economic activity, it also necessitates careful monitoring to avoid inflation spikes. The Reserve Bank of India may consider these figures while deliberating future monetary policy actions to balance economic growth and price stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com