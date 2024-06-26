India’s M3 money supply growth has remained steady at 10.9% for June 2024, as reported by the latest data update on June 26, 2024. The unchanged figure aligns with the previous month’s indicator, suggesting a period of stability in the nation’s broad money supply.The M3 money supply, a critical economic indicator encompassing currency held by the public plus demand deposits, savings bank deposits, and time deposits, plays a pivotal role in understanding the liquidity and financial health of an economy. With no change in the growth rate, it indicates a balance in the money available in the market both for investment and consumption purposes.This stable trend could reflect the Reserve Bank of India’s ongoing efforts to manage inflationary pressures while supporting economic growth. As the financial markets and analysts digest this stagnation, the focus may now shift to future monetary policy measures that could influence the trajectory of the M3 money supply in the coming months. Investors and policymakers alike will be watching closely for any signs of change that could impact India’s financial and economic environment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com