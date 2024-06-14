India’s Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI (Primary Consumer Sentiment Index) experienced a notable decline, dropping to 65.17 in June 2024 from 67.77 in May 2024. This data, updated on June 14, 2024, reflects a month-over-month comparison that highlights the changing sentiment of Indian consumers.The index, which serves as a barometer of consumer confidence, indicates a more pessimistic outlook among Indian consumers for the current month compared to the previous month. The data suggests that consumers may be increasingly worried about their financial situations, job stability, or broader economic conditions.The decrease of 2.60 points in June follows the trend from May, where the indicator also showed a decline but at a slightly higher level. Analysts will be watching closely to see if this downward trend continues and to understand the factors contributing to the shifts in consumer sentiment.This metric is crucial for businesses, policymakers, and financial analysts as it provides insights into consumer behavior, which can impact economic planning and decision-making. The drop in consumer confidence might call for strategic adjustments to address the potential concerns underpinning this sentiment shift.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com