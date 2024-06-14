India’s trade balance has taken a turn for the worse, according to recent data. The trade deficit expanded to -$23.78 billion in May 2024, a notable increase from April’s deficit of -$19.10 billion. This data was updated on 14 June 2024, highlighting the growing gap between the country’s imports and exports.The widening deficit signals potential underlying issues in the economic landscape, which could have various implications such as currency depreciation and policy changes. Economists and policymakers will likely scrutinize these figures closely to understand the dynamics at play and to strategize on mitigating measures.The conflicting forces of high import costs and sluggish export performance appear to have exacerbated India’s trade balance, raising concerns for the nation’s economic stability and growth trajectory. Further analysis and detailed reports are anticipated to shed more light on the factors driving this expanding trade deficit.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com