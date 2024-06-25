The Indonesian stock market has seen a modest recovery, closing higher in two out of the last three trading sessions, following a significant five-day losing streak that saw it drop nearly 200 points, or approximately 3%. The Jakarta Composite Index is currently hovering just below the 6,890-point threshold and may experience further gains on Tuesday.Globally, the outlook for Asian markets remains uncertain. Persistent profit-taking in the technology sector is expected to limit any substantial upward movement. While European markets have shown some positive momentum, U.S. markets were mostly lower, suggesting a potential trend that Asian markets might follow.On the most recent trading day, the Jakarta Composite Index added 9.19 points, or 0.13%, closing at 6,889.17.The U.S. market continues to exhibit mixed signals. The major indices opened and closed in different directions, with only the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending in positive territory. The Dow climbed 260.88 points, or 0.67%, to close at 39,411.21. In contrast, the NASDAQ fell 192.54 points, or 1.09%, to finish at 17,496.82, and the S&P 500 declined 16.75 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 5,447.87.The decline in U.S. markets was largely driven by a downturn in technology stocks, including notable declines from Nvidia Corporation, Dell Technologies, and Qualcomm, as investors engaged in profit-taking.Market participants are also keenly anticipating the release of the Commerce Department’s report on personal income and spending for May, which includes key inflation metrics favored by the Federal Reserve.Meanwhile, oil prices saw an uptick on Monday amid growing optimism about demand prospects and potential supply chain disruptions due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August delivery rose by $0.90, or 1.1%, ending at $81.63 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com