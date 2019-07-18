Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Indonesia CB Cuts Interest Rate For First Time In Nearly 2 Years

Indonesia CB Cuts Interest Rate For First Time In Nearly 2 Years

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Indonesia’s central bank cut its key interest rate on Thursday, for the first time in nearly two years, joining its peers who have reduced rates ahead of a possible rate cut from the US Federal Reserve.

The Board of Governors, led by Governor Perry Warjiyo, decided to reduce the 7-day reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent, Bank Indonesia said in a statement. The decision was in line with economists’ expectations.

“The policy was pursued in line with the continued low forecast of inflation and the need to push the momentum of economic growth, amid conditions of uncertainty in the declining global financial market and controlled external stability,” the bank said.

“Going forward, Bank Indonesia sees open space for accommodative monetary policy in line with the low inflation forecast and the need to push for further economic growth momentum.”

The latest reduction was the first since September 2017.

The bank had hiked interest rates by a cumulative 175 basis points in six instances between May and November last year, and thereafter, left them unchanged for seven policy sessions.

In June, the bank cut the reserve requirement for banks by 50 basis points to provide sufficient liquidity in the banking system to support lending to the real economy.

Both the deposit and lending rates were reduced by a quarter-point each to 5 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.