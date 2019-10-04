Indonesia Consumer Confidence Falls In September

Indonesia’s consumer confidence fell in September, data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index decreased to 121.8 in September from 123.1 in August.

Consumers have remained upbeat based on their perception of current economic dynamics and due to growing expectations on future economic situation. Current economic conditions remained positive due to confidence in incomes, the bank said.

Consumer perceptions regarding expectations on future income and job availability in the next 6 months increased in September.

Households expect inflationary pressures to remain stable over the next 6 months.

