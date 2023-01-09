Indonesia’s consumer confidence strengthened somewhat in December, after a fall in November, supported mainly by households improved assessment of the current economic conditions, survey data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 119.9 in December from 119.1 in the previous month. However, a reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.

The overall rising trend in December was mainly driven by the current income index, which climbed to 120.3 from 116.4. Furthermore, the current employment availability index and the retaining goods purchase index duration also increased.

The consumer expectation index remained solid at the end of the year, though it fell slightly to 127.3 from 127.9 in December.

