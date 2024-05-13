In April, Indonesian consumers exhibited an increasingly positive sentiment, hitting their highest confidence level in approximately a year, according to survey data released by Bank Indonesia. The consumer confidence index rose from 123.8 in the preceding month to 127.7 in April, signaling an optimistic outlook held by households, given that the scale rates optimism at a reading of above 100.Furthermore, this marked the highest recorded score since May 2023, when the index registered 128.3. The rise in consumer confidence for April was primarily influenced by a boost in current economic conditions and consumer expectations indices. The measure for current economic conditions advanced from 113.8 in the previous month to 119.4 in April. Records showed that the consumer expectation index rose from 133.8 in March to 136.0 in April, spurred by positive anticipation towards business activity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com