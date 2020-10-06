Indonesia Consumer Confidence Weakens In September

Indonesia’s consumer confidence weakened in September after improving in the previous few months, survey data from Bank Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 83.4 from 86.9 in August.

Sentiment deteriorated in 13 out of the 18 cities surveyed, most significantly in Jakarta, the bank said.

Consumers’ expectations regarding economic conditions in the next six months weakened due to lower optimism on business performance, job opportunities, and income. Expectations on the current economic situation and conditions for buying durable goods also weakened.

